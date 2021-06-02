Rajshahi lockdown curbs tighten amid spike in COVID cases
Rajshahi Office, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2021 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 07:23 PM BdST
The authorities have moved to tighten lockdown restrictions in Rajshahi to tackle an upturn in COVID-19 cases in parts of northern Bangladesh amid the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the district administration issued a list of 10 directives, including the closure of shops and shopping malls from 10 am to 6 pm, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The new measures will come into effect on Thursday, according to District Commissioner Abdul Jalil.
In light of the current situation in Rajshahi, the administration is introducing a few fresh curbs in the district in addition to the government's ongoing lockdown curbs, he told reporters.
However, emergency service providers and the transportation of mangoes and other raw materials will be exempt from the ban.
A mobile team of the district administration will work alongside the police to ensure strict compliance with health and hygiene rules throughout the district.
The restrictions will remain until the coronavirus situation in Rajshahi subsides, according to the deputy commissioner.
