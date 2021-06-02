Police launch murder probe into Dr Sabira’s death

Rezaul Hasan Jewel, a cousin of radiologist Sabira Rahman Lipi, 41, started a murder case at Kalabagan Police Station against unidentified people on Tuesday night after her body was found on Monday.

Sabira had wounds from sharp weapons and burns on her body. The bedding was also partially burnt.

She stayed in the room of the rented flat alone after separation with her second husband, a banker. Her first husband, who was also a doctor, died after an accident nearly two decades ago.

She has two children and both of them live with her mother at another house in the same neighbourhood.

Sabira, who worked at Green Life Medical College Hospital, rented two rooms of the flat out to two other women. One has not returned after recent Eid holidays, the police said.

The police detained the other flatmate, Kaniz Suborna, Suborna’s friend Mahthir Mohammad Spandan, and the building’s guard “Ramzan”. They were not yet arrested in the case.

The police said Suborna, Ramzan and some other neighbours broke the lock after seeing smoke coming out from Sabira’s room, which was “locked from inside”.

Later they called the law enforcers and the Fire Service and Civil Defence for help.

“We are investigating it as a murder,” said Shahen Shah, an additional deputy commissioner with Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, an assistant commissioner at DMP, said they were speaking to neighbours and relatives of Sabira.

The investigators are also checking security camera footage of the building and call record of the suspects.

Neither the family nor the police would say why they believe Sabira was murdered.

Plaintiff Jewel said Sabira’s funeral and burial led to the delay in the filing of the case.