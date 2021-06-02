Government confirms NID registration job going to home ministry amid EC’s objection
The government has confirmed that the National ID registration work is being moved to the home ministry amid objection by the Election Commission to the move.
“The prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) has ordered that the home ministry do it (NID registration),” said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who is also chairman of the cabinet committee on law and order.
The government took the decision to ease the sufferings of the people, Mozammel said after a meeting of the committee on Wednesday.
He said the home ministry has been asked to scrap the ceiling on issuing maximum 500 NID cards a day and issue them within a month for receiving application.
The EC began the work to make a voter list with photos in 2007-08. Bangladesh now has more than 111.7 million voters.
Along with the voter registration, the EC also issues NID cards. Its NID wing got the legal recognition in 2010.
Chief Election Commission KM Nurul Huda instructed officials to make a report with arguments against the move.
Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar on Wednesday said in a written statement that the decision will be “the final nail in the coffin of the electoral system”.
Taking the NID job out of its jurisdiction is contradictory to the constitution and like “dismembering” the EC, he said.
Mozammel defended the decision, saying, “The Election Commission’s work is to make the voter list and organise voting. In no country does the Election Commission do the work related to NID.”
