Two rickshaw-pullers electrocuted to death on flooded Dhaka street
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2021 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2021 07:10 PM BdST
Two rickshaw-pullers have been electrocuted to death after touching a power cable that fell on a submerged street in Dhaka’s Uttara after rains.
One of the victims is Md Abdur Razzak, 50, from Kishoreganj and the other is identified by the police by a single name, Zia, 45, from Sirajganj.
The incident took place on road No. 21 in Uttara Sector-10 around 8am on Tuesday.
“They came into contact with the wire while trying to pull the rickshaws from the water," said Uttara West Police Station OC Shah Md Akhtaruzzaman Ilyas, citing eyewitnesses.
They were subsequently taken to Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital.
After their condition deteriorated, they were moved to Uttara Modern Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.
A general diary has been filed at Uttara West Police Station over the incident.
The bodies were later handed to their families.
