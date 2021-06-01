Bangladesh to introduce COVID vaccine passport to facilitate overseas travel

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak reiterated the plan while hailing the programmers of the ICT Division for developing the vaccine management system at the virtual launch of National High School Programming Contest 2021 on Tuesday.

“They have saved billions of takas for Bangladesh. COVID vaccine passport will also be launched through them soon,” he said, according to a statement from the ICT Division.

It will help people travel to foreign countries that require that are allowing only vaccinated passengers.

Vaccine certificates, a form of digital documentation, are automatically generated on Surokkha once the citizens receive their second dose.

The ICT Division said the students willing to participate in the programming contest will need to register via https://nhspc.net and get the schedule there.