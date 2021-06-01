Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2021 08:46 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2021 08:46 PM BdST

The government has appointed Sheikh Abdul Hannan as chief of Bangladesh Air Force by elevating him to the rank of air marshal from air vice marshal.

His appointment will be effective for three years from Jun 12, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said on Tuesday.

Hannan is succeeding Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, who is retiring on that day as the chief of air staff. Masihuzzaman took charge in June 2018.

