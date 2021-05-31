Noor Chowdhury’s deportation ‘most important’ issue in Canada-Bangladesh ties: High Commissioner Khalilur

Khalilur says the immigration status of one of the convicted killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the “most important issue” to resolve in order to improve ties, according to local newspaper The Hill Times.

“Canada is hosting this convicted killer for over 20 years now. So this is a nagging issue,” Khalilur told the newspaper in a recent virtual interview.

In September 2019, Bangladesh won a round in its court battle with Canada about Noor. In a ruling, the Federal Court of Canada ordered Ottawa to revisit its decision not to disclose information to Bangladesh about Noor’s immigration status in Canada.

Khalilur said Canada has not revealed Noor’s immigration status yet as Bangladesh has criticised Canada for long for not making a conclusion on assessing the risk of deporting him.

“If this one [Noor’s deportation issue] is resolved, Canada-Bangladesh relations can be the best ever,” said Khalilur, calling it the “single most important” one, according to The Hill Times.

Noor and his wife, citizens of Bangladesh, came to Canada as visitors in 1996 and soon applied for refugee protection.

But his refugee application was found inadmissible in 2006 due to committing serious criminality after his application was rejected in 2002.

Noor, meanwhile, was convicted in Bangladesh in absentia for taking part in the assassination of the nation’s founding father and most members of his family.

Out of the 12 self-proclaimed killers, five were hanged in 2010. One died before. Among the rest, M Rashed Chowdhury is in the US while Abdul Majed was hanged last year.

The government does not know the whereabouts of the other three - Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, and Risaldar Moslem Uddin. Moslem was reported to be arrested in India last year, but there has not been any confirmation yet.

COVID VACCINE FOR ROHINGYA

The high commissioner also said he asked the Canadian government to send unused COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had planned to immunise the refugees from Myanmar as well in its mass immunisation drive with Oxford University-AstraZeneca shots purchased from the Serum Institute of India.

But India halted the export of the vaccine to tackle its own crisis amid a deadly second wave of infections, forcing Bangladesh to look to other countries, including the US, the UK, Australia and Canada, for the shots needed to complete second doses.