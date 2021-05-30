Two people in video of sexual assault on woman are ‘from Jashore’

Monu Mia, a rickshaw van-puller of Madhyapara in Jashore, identified a man in the video as his son, Alamin, and a woman as Alamin’s so-called fourth wife Tania from Naopara in Abhaynagar. Monu did not identify them by their surnames.

The family drove Alamin away from home eight months ago due to his unruly behaviour, Monu said on Sunday.

Indian police arrested six people on charges of raping the victim after video of an assault on her surfaced. All the suspects are also from Bangladesh and believed to be members of an international human-trafficking ring.

The victim’s father started a case with Dhaka’s Hatirjheel police against key suspect Rifatul Islam alias Ridoy Babo and some other unidentified people on charges related to human trafficking and pornography. Both the victim and Ridoy are from the capital’s Moghbazar.

Alamin’s father Monu said his son had a number of visitors who used to take yaba drugs at his home.

After driving him out, Monu heard that Alamin travelled to India. “We had no contact.”

Alamin was seen wearing a pink shirt while Tania appeared in a red top, according to Monu.

Monu said Alamin has two children with his two wives, but another woman, Sharmin, identified herself as the third wife of Alamin. She said she also identified Alamin from the video.

Sharmin said she herself was a victim of human trafficking and Alamin married her in India before taking her back to Bangladesh.

The woman said she has a child with Alamin but her husband and in-laws do not contact him after driving her out from the home months ago.

Selim Ahmed, member of the local union council, also said Alamin has three wives.

Alamin was banned from the area once for his misdeeds, according to Selim.

Rakibuzzaman, inspector of Chanchra police camp, said he heard about the assault video but did not know someone from his area was in it.