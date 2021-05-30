Six-storey building leans after Sylhet earthquakes
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 02:41 PM BdST
Residents of a six-storey building in Sylhet have been told to evacuate after it was destabilised by five earthquakes that hit the city within the span of a day.
Ahad Tower in the Dorjibari area of Pathantula began to lean sideways on Saturday, said Sylhet Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury.
The mayor inspected the situation on Saturday night, along with Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh, and Sylhet City Corporation engineers Angshuman Bhattacharya, Raju Uddin Ahmed and Lipu Singha.
Residents of the 11 apartment units in the building began to evacuate on Sunday at the advice of the mayor.
“The building owners live in Bahrain,” said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner BM Ashraf Ullah Taher. “A caretaker looks after the place. We have instructed residents to relocate to safety as quickly as possible.”
Experts have advised the government to initiate earthquake drills so residents are prepared for larger quakes in the future and can take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.
