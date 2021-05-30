Home > Bangladesh

Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka

Published: 30 May 2021 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 11:13 PM BdST

After arresting another five people over the trade and consumption of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide or LSD, the police have said that 15 groups are selling the banned hallucinogenic drug in Dhaka.

They are Saiful Islam Saif, 20, SM Monwar Akib, 20, Nazmus Sakib, 20, Nazmul Islam, 24 and BM Sirajus Salekin, 24 – all students of private universities in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel Division said on Sunday that they were arrested in drives on Shahjahanpur, Ramouram, Badda and Bhatara areas from Saturday night.  

The police also seized 2,000 micrograms of LSD, crystal methamphetamine or ice, and marijuana during the drives.  

The latest development follows the arrests of three university students over the death of another student, Hafizur Rahman, on May 15 under abnormal circumstances. Hafizur allegedly killed himself after taking LSD.

Police were granted custody of the three students for interrogation on Sunday.

LSD, street name ‘acid’, is administered by keeping blotters under the tongue or intravenously. Police said the substance was couriered into Bangladesh before being sold online.

The law-enforcing agencies are investigating the extent of the trade of the seemingly rare hallucinogenic substance in Bangladesh.

Citing the arrestees, Md Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of DMP, said that 15 groups are selling the drug online in Dhaka after collecting it from abroad, mainly Europe, via parcel service or passenger luggage.

The newly arrested students have been in the trading and consumption of LSD for the past one year.

Police were working to identify and arrest the others, said Ahad.

