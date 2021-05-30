National University gets Mashiur Rahman as new vice-chancellor

Rahman, who also teaches in the Department of Social Science at Dhaka University, will replace Dr Harun-or-Rashid.

Harun-or-Rashid completed his second term as vice chancellor on Mar 5 and the government appointed Prof Mashiur Rahman as the interim vice chancellor.

The Ministry of Education’s Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education issued a notice on Sunday formalising his appointment to the post of vice chancellor.

Rahman has been selected for a four-year term according to the law and the decision has been approved by the university’s chancellor, President Md Abdul Hamid, the notice said.

Rahman has taught at Chittagong University and Dhaka University and was appointed the pro vice chancellor at National University on May 9, 2017.