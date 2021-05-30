Mohammadpur fire: Two-year-old Morsalin dies of burns
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 12:54 PM BdST
Two-year-old Morsalin, who was burned alongside his parents after a fire broke out at their home in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, has died from his injuries.
Morsalin died around 2 am on Saturday at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute and had suffered burns on 80 percent of his body, said Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost Inspector Md Bachhu Miah.
The boy’s father, 35-year-old Sohel Rana, and mother, 25-year-old Labni Akhtar Hawa, are still in danger, doctors say.
Sohel has burns on 75 percent of his body, while Labni has burns on 30 percent of her body.
The fire broke out at 2:45 am on Friday at the home in the Nobodoy Housing area of Mohammadpur. The fire service believes there was a gas leak at the home and a lit mosquito coil ignited the fire.
Neighbours say the couple moved into the house around two months ago. Sohel was unemployed, while Labni worked as a domestic aide at several houses.
- Six-storey building leans after Sylhet earthquakes
- Biman resumes flights to Saudi Arabia after 9 days
- Mohammadpur fire: Two-year-old Morsalin dies of burns
- Khaleda Zia’s fever is under control: Fakhrul
- Heat wave returns in Bangladesh after cyclone respite
- Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet
Most Read
- Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Bangladesh reports 1,043 new virus cases, 38 deaths in a day
- A sexual abuse lawsuit splits the Gucci family
- Boris Johnson married in stealth ceremony
- How ‘Friends’ helps people around the world learn English
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup