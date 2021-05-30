Mohammadpur fire: Two-year-old Morsalin dies of burns

Morsalin died around 2 am on Saturday at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute and had suffered burns on 80 percent of his body, said Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost Inspector Md Bachhu Miah.

The boy’s father, 35-year-old Sohel Rana, and mother, 25-year-old Labni Akhtar Hawa, are still in danger, doctors say.

Sohel has burns on 75 percent of his body, while Labni has burns on 30 percent of her body.

The fire broke out at 2:45 am on Friday at the home in the Nobodoy Housing area of Mohammadpur. The fire service believes there was a gas leak at the home and a lit mosquito coil ignited the fire.

Neighbours say the couple moved into the house around two months ago. Sohel was unemployed, while Labni worked as a domestic aide at several houses.