Khaleda Zia’s fever is under control: Fakhrul

Khaleda developed a ‘sudden’ fever on the night of May 27 while undergoing treatment at the Evercare hospital in Dhaka. “I would like to thank the doctors, they worked tirelessly for her treatment,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.

“Thanks to their proper treatment, it was possible to bring the fever under control. They are hopeful that the fever will dissipate.”

Mirza Fakhrul also criticised the government for its refusal to let their party chief fly abroad for medical treatment.

“Our leader has fought for democracy her whole life, but sadly now they won’t even give someone who was imprisoned by the Pakistan forces in 1971 the opportunity to seek proper medical treatment.”

“We have told them several times that she requires advanced treatment, but the government has stripped her of her rights out of vengeance.”

The BNP chairperson, who was released from prison by executive order but is still carrying out a sentence, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Apr 27 after she tested positive for COVID-19.

She was later moved to the CCU on May 3 with respiratory distress.

The 76-year-old former prime minister later tested negative for the coronavirus, but she is still suffering from other health complications.

Khaleda’s treatment is being overseen by a 10-member medical board led by Evercare Hospital heart specialist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda had been living in her Gulshan residence since the government granted her a suspended sentence in March 2020.

She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases, involving the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.