Heat wave returns in Bangladesh after cyclone respite

Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius in Rangamati on Saturday.

Hatiya, Bogura, Tarash and Dimla experienced a little rain while the weather remained dry in the rest of the country.

The heat wave is sweeping over Sylhet division and the districts of Rangamati, Feni, Noakhali, Chandpur, Rangpur, Khulna and Jashore, said senior meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

He said the trend of rains may increase in the next two days.

But the rains are likely to have little effect on temperature as the Met Office said day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

In Sunday’s forecast, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Cyclone Yaas, which hit the Indian coasts last Wednesday, bringing storm surge in Bangladesh as well, became a well-marked low over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.

Finally, it has moved northwards, weakened into a low and become unimportant.