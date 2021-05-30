Biman resumes flights to Saudi Arabia after 9 days
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 01:13 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed its regular flight service to Saudi Arabia after a 9-day halt due to rising coronavirus cases.
The national carrier took more than 300 passengers to the kingdom on Saturday and Sunday.
A Biman flight left for Dammam with 135 passengers at 3:15 pm on Saturday, another flight set off for Jeddah with 124 passengers at 6:15 pm that same day and a third flight departed for Riyadh at 3:20 am on Sunday, carrying 111 passengers, said Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker.
Biman has booked hotels for all passengers to ensure they can enter institutional quarantine once they arrive in Saudi Arabia.
The national carrier had halted all flights to Saudi from May 20 to 24 due to the health restrictions imposed on flights, including the quarantine.
Biman later announced that air travel to the kingdom would resume on May 29, after they ensured that passengers had the quarantine package.
It added that passengers with visas set to expire soon would be given booking priority.
