Three of a family burnt in Mohammadpur house fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2021 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2021 11:47 AM BdST
Three members of a family, including a child, have been burnt after a fire broke out at their tin-roofed house in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The victims have been identified as Sohel Rana, 35, his wife Labni Akhtar Hawa, 25, and their two-year-old son Md Moslin.
The fire started at the shed in the Nobodoy Housing area around 2:45 am Wednesday morning and the victims were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Unit and Plastic Surgery Institute for treatment.
Two units from the fire service were dispatched to the area, but locals had already brought the blaze under control, said Fire Service official Rasel Sikder.
The fire service then took the family to the hospital.
An initial investigation suggests that a leak in the gas line and the fire from a mosquito coil was the cause of the fire, Sikder said.
Sohel suffered burns on 75 percent of his body, Labni on 30 percent of her body and Moslin on 80 percent of his body, said Inspector Md Bachhu Miah from the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost.
The family began renting the house two months ago. Sohel was unemployed, while Labni worked as a domestic aide.
