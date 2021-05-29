PM Hasina praises Bangladeshi peacekeepers for global efforts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2021 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2021 03:03 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the members of Bangladesh’s army, navy, air force and police deployed for global peacekeeping efforts to work with professionalism, honesty, dedication and sincerity.
In an address on Saturday to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, the prime minister said all Bangladeshi peacekeepers should believe in themselves and that the government would do all it could to address their material needs.
“Not only do the brave individuals involved in peacekeeping efforts represent our country, they also advance our image in the world, which the people of Bangladesh will never forget,” Hasina said.
“Keep the pride you feel in our flag in your hearts and work to bring peace.”
“If you ever have the need for anything, please let us know. Do not hesitate,” she said. She also told them to look after their own health and safety.
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers has been commemorated on May 29 each year since it was first introduced in 2003.
Of the 80,184 UN peacekeepers deployed in 122 countries, 6,742 are from Bangladesh, accounting for 8.4 percent of the total force, Hasina said. This group includes 284 women peacekeepers.
The event was also attended by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Army Chief Gen Aziz Ahmed and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo.
