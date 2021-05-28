Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws

The helpless man is devastated now to know that his daughter was sexually assaulted in India by men believed to be involved in a human trafficking racket.

Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people, two of them women, in a case involving the rape and torture of the Bangladeshi woman, according to Indian media.

A gut-wrenching video of the attack, which was circulated on social media, has generated outrage.

Having studied to only grade three, she married her husband seven years ago following a romantic relationship. They have a three-year-old daughter who most of the time lives with the woman’s parents after the husband went to the Middle East for work.

The woman stopped visiting her parents a year ago. The family, unable to earn enough for food and rent, could not contact her amid pandemic restrictions.

“I have never thought in my wildest dream that my daughter has gone to such a faraway land,” said the father of the woman.

Now he wants his daughter back and demands punishment of the culprits who violated his daughter after tricking her to India.

He has filed a case with Hatirjheel police on charges involving human trafficking and pornography against Rifadul Islam Hridoy, also known as TikTok Hridoy Babu, and other unidentified people.

Md Abdur Rashid, OC of Hatirjheel Police Station, said they saw the reports, but the Indian police were yet to contact them officially.

Hridoy’s mother and uncle told the police he was thrown out of his family home for bad manners.

The woman was apparently living a good life when she informed her parents a year and a half ago that she was trying to go to Dubai with the help of her “friend” Hridoy. The parents asked her to scrap the plan but she continued to pursue it.

“My daughter was a bit naughty since her childhood, but being less-educated, she can’t travel to India alone,” the father said, adding that the culprits must have convinced the woman to travel with them but they actually trafficked her.

“I urge the government to ensure exemplary punishment of the culprits and bring my daughter back,” he said.

"As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking," Bengaluru Police said.

They said the woman was currently in another state and a team was sent to fetch her. Once she was back, her statement would be recorded before a magistrate.

The incident and the video generated outrage, especially in northeast India. After watching the video it was assumed that the survivor was from that part of the country and the Assam Police had sought information about the accused.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the video came up to their notice as part of their “cyber patrol” initiative.

The face of one of the attackers matched that of a photograph posted to a Facebook profile, through which the police identified the suspect Hridoy, 26. He is well known in the Moghbazar area.