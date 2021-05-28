BNP chief Khaleda Zia suffering from fever, says Fakhrul
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2021 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2021 02:55 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is having a fever, but her condition is stable with her health parameters reading normal.
A medical panel will review her new symptom which manifested on Thursday night, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The BNP chairperson, who was released from prison by executive order but is still carrying out a sentence, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Apr 27 after she tested positive for COVID-19.
She was later moved to the CCU on May 3 with respiratory distress.
The 76-year-old former prime minister later tested negative for the coronavirus, but she is still suffering from other health complications.
Khaleda’s treatment is being overseen by a 10-member medical board led by Evercare Hospital heart specialist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.
Khaleda had been living in her Gulshan residence since the government granted her the suspended sentence in March 2020.
She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases, involving the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
