PM Hasina emphasises online postal services
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2021 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2021 04:10 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked postal officials to take services to people's doorsteps as the government took steps to modernise the agency.
Hasina emphasised online services to modernise the sector while inaugurating a newly constructed 14-storey headquarters for the Directorate of Posts via video conference from Ganabhaban, her official residence, on Thursday.
"The Directorate of Posts will have to take immediate action to cope with the race as online sale services have gained popularity nowadays,” Hasina said, stating that the government had signed agreements with various countries to take postal services to the people.
The new building of the Directorate of Posts constructed in the shape of a letterbox is equipped with all modern facilities.
