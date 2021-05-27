Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home

In the video, three to four men can be seen attacking a woman of about 20-22 years of age in an “indescribable” situation, said Md Shahidullah, a deputy commissioner with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The video came to the notice of police as part of their “cyber patrol” initiative.

They believe the victim and one of the attackers are residents of Dhaka’s Moghbazar.

The woman was trying to get to Saudi Arabia and suddenly went missing about three months ago. Her family do not know where she is, said Shahidullah.

Police are preparing a human trafficking case over the incident and trying to get the victim back home through the proper channels, he said.

The face of one of the attackers matched that of a photograph posted to a Facebook profile, through which police identified the suspect, according to him. Police will try to repatriate the man as well, he added.

Police showed the video to the suspect’s mother, who identified him as 26-year-old Rifatul Islam Hridoy, also known as ‘TikTok Hridoy Babu’.

“He is well known in the Mogbazar area,” Shahidullah said.

Hridoy’s mother and uncle told police he was thrown out of his family home for bad manners.

“The family say they had no contact with him after that, but they heard he was currently living in India’s Pune.”

Police are working to identify the other attackers.