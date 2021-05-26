Dhaka WASA again hikes water prices by 5%
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 12:55 AM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 12:55 AM BdST
The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA is raising water prices by 5 percent for residential and commercial users in the capital from July.
Its board finalised the new prices on Monday since other products have become costlier, Chairman Golam Mustafa said on Tuesday.
Adjustment of income with expenditure is “very important” for WASA as it is a non-profit, added Mustafa.
In line with the WASA Act, the governing body has the power to increase prices by up to 5 percent every year.
Once the new prices become effective, household users will have to pay Tk 15.18 per unit or 1,000 litres of water. The price will go up to Tk 42 for the commercial users.
Dhaka Wasa hiked water price in April last year as well when the price per unit for residential users increased by Tk 2.9.
