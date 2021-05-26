Cyclone Yaas halts river crossings as Padma turns choppy
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 03:32 PM BdST
Travel along the Shimulia-Banglabazar river route has been suspended as Cyclone Yaas causes high waves on the Padma, leaving over 500 vehicles and several thousand people stuck at the piers.
Port authorities are struggling to recover ferries and pontoons from the choppy waters.
“The waves are large and the wind is intense. It isn’t possible to operate ferries in such conditions, so they have been suspended,” said Prafulla Chouhan, manager of BIWTC’s river port at Shimulia. “We will not resume services until the weather improves.”
“The three other piers are vulnerable to water surges too. We are trying to protect them,” Prafulla said.
Twelve ferries have been moved to the Banglabazar port, but the authorities are struggling to protect the six ferries docked at the Shimulia end.
Other river vessels were suspended on Tuesday, said Md Shahadat Hossain, a Shimulia river safety official.
