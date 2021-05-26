Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jun 12 in virus flare-up
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 12:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has decided to extend the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions until Jun 12 as coronavirus cases flare up in parts of the country.
Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday responded to concern from students and guardians about the uncertainty of the pandemic situation and the possible effects the delay will have on education.
“The number of cases has risen somewhat because of the trips taken by Eid returnees,” the minister said. “In some districts, the infection rate has risen substantially. Taking these matters into consideration, we have decided to keep schools closed until Jun 12.”
“We hope the situation will improve soon and educational institutions will be able to reopen,” Dipu Moni said. “We are taking preparations for the opening of all secondary and higher secondary schools and have already sent instructions on how to do so while following health protocols.”
Students at several educational institutions across the country have held demonstrations to demand the reopening of schools.
The government had previously announced plans to reopen schools, but the shutdown has instead been extended several times because of the pandemic. On Feb 27, the education minister announced plans to reopen schools and colleges on Mar 30, while universities were to reopen on May 24. But the second wave of coronavirus scuttled the government’s plans, forcing the authorities to extend the shutdown.
As in-person teaching has been on hold, the education ministry has also had trouble coming to a decision on how to run the SSC and HSC exams.
More to follow
- Dhaka WASA again hikes water prices by 5%
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Bangladesh shuts river transports as Cyclone Yaas brews
- Bagerhat faces threat of floods as Cyclone Yaas brews
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh finds first case of black fungus
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh vaccinates medical students with China’s Sinopharm shots
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka