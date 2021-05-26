Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jun 12 in virus flare-up

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday responded to concern from students and guardians about the uncertainty of the pandemic situation and the possible effects the delay will have on education.

“The number of cases has risen somewhat because of the trips taken by Eid returnees,” the minister said. “In some districts, the infection rate has risen substantially. Taking these matters into consideration, we have decided to keep schools closed until Jun 12.”

“We hope the situation will improve soon and educational institutions will be able to reopen,” Dipu Moni said. “We are taking preparations for the opening of all secondary and higher secondary schools and have already sent instructions on how to do so while following health protocols.”

Students at several educational institutions across the country have held demonstrations to demand the reopening of schools.

The government had previously announced plans to reopen schools, but the shutdown has instead been extended several times because of the pandemic. On Feb 27, the education minister announced plans to reopen schools and colleges on Mar 30, while universities were to reopen on May 24. But the second wave of coronavirus scuttled the government’s plans, forcing the authorities to extend the shutdown.

As in-person teaching has been on hold, the education ministry has also had trouble coming to a decision on how to run the SSC and HSC exams.

