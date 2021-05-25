Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China

The government expects the first batch of the vaccine to arrive within June, according to him.

Manufacturing of the doses will not take much time as Bangladesh has places the order, Momen told reporters at the Foreign Services Academy on Tuesday.

Referring to a recent phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Momen said China prefers a “steady flow” of supply without disruption.

“We hope the vaccines will arrive by June, or July or August.”

He said the signing of a deal with China for the vaccine was at the final stages. “Discussions are going on positively.”

The foreign minister also said that the Bangladesh will overcome the crisis of vaccine once the doses under the COVAX programme, led by the World Health Organization, arrive.

Discussions with Russia to bring its Sputnik V vaccine are on the right track, according to him.

The health ministry was holding the discussions on delivery time, insurance and other issues, he said.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh began inoculating students of medical colleges with 500,000 Sinopharm doses sent by China as gift. Bangladesh expects to receive 600,000 more gift doses of the vaccine soon.

After India froze export of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine to tackle its own devastating crisis, Bangladesh scrambled to purchase vaccines from China and Russia.

The government earlier this month approved a proposal to buy the vaccine from Chinese state company Sinopharm on an emergency basis to tackle the supply crunch.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming, however, said Bangladesh “better not expect” commercial supply of the vaccine before December because “the queue is too long”.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration approved the vaccine for emergency use on Apr 29.

The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that have been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win WHO backing.