Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2021 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2021 03:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,675 new cases of coronavirus infection in a day, taking the tally to 792,196.
The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 40, the highest daily count since May 9, to 12,441, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
Another 1,279 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 732,810.
As many as 16,624 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.08 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.5 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.57 percent.
Globally, over 167.33 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.47 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
