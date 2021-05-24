With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2021 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 08:17 PM BdST
About 600 kilometres from the Bangladesh coasts, Cyclone Yaas is hurtling towards India at a speed of four kilometres per hour in a north-northwesterly direction.
Coupled with a heat wave, increased humidity in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh under the influence of the storm system has made people suffer from unbearable heat.
Meteorologist Abdul Hamid said on Monday that temperature may drop from Tuesday with rains and thunder showers.
The maximum temperature recorded for the day was 39.8 degrees Celsius in Khulna. The mercury in Dhaka rose as high as to 37.8 degrees Celsius.
Cyclone Yaas, which would be the second storm to hit India in a week, is set to turn into a "very severe cyclonic storm" with wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour (177 kph), the Indian Meteorological Department said.
In Odisha, state authorities were aiming to complete all evacuations by Tuesday afternoon, including moving around 6,500 pregnant women into hospitals.
The cyclone is likely to compound problems for state authorities already dealing with a spike in COVID-19 infections that has put health infrastructure under severe strain.
Last week, Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful cyclone to hit India's west cost in more than two decades, barrelled inland killing more than 150 people and leaving a trail of destruction.
The impact of Yaas on Kolkata could be substantial and will begin on Tuesday morning with drizzles and it could remain cloudy, the Times of India reported.
Over the next 24 hours, the rain could intensify and turn into a deluge. It will be heaviest on Wednesday.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said Cyclone Yaas will not cause any major damage to the coastal areas of Bangladesh if it does not change course.
Bangladesh may experience a cloudy weather and gusts and squalls of wind, he said.
