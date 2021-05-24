Trains are back after seven weeks, passengers still wary

Six passenger trains departed Dhaka’s Kamalapur Railway Station as of noon on Monday. But railway officials say trains had less than the usual rush of passengers.

Passenger train services were suspended on Apr 5, when the government instituted a nationwide lockdown to curb the second wave of coronavirus cases overtaking Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Railway announced on Sunday that long-haul passenger trains could resume running on Monday if they followed health protocols.

Initially, 28 intercity trains will run two-way trips across Bangladesh, alongside nine mail express and commuter trains. All trains have to leave half their seats empty and all passengers must follow health guidelines.

Tickets are only available online for the time being, said Minister of Railways Nurul Islam Sujan during an inspection of Kamalapur Rail Station on Monday. Trains can only sell tickets up to half their capacity and no one will be allowed entry to the train station without a ticket.

“There are few passengers at the moment,” the minister said, drawing attention to the strict adherence to health restrictions. “Further decisions will be taken once the number picks up.”

The Parabat Express on the Dhaka-Sylhet route, the local Balaka Express train, and the metropolitan Probhati, Karnaphuli and Kishoreganj Express trains left the station on Monday morning, said Kamalapur Rail Station Manager Masud Sarwar.

There were fewer passengers on the first day as all tickets were sold online, he said.

According to the rail ministry, 326 trains operate during regular service, with 102 intercity trains and 260 local, commuter and freight trains.