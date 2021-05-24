High Court lets lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand go with warning, waives fine for wasting time
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2021 09:23 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 09:23 PM BdST
The High Court has pardoned lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand, who was suspended from practising in the top court after being found to be in contempt of court, from a previously imposed fine and gave him a stern telling-off.
The court had fined the Supreme Court lawyer for wasting its time by not appearing at court during the hearing of his suspension order in a case started over making “disparaging remarks” about the judiciary on social media.
A virtual High Court bench of Justices M Enayetur Rahim and Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir issued the order on Monday after Yunus Ali admitted to his mistake and pleaded for forgiveness.
“The complaint against you is that you write about the court on Facebook. You are a grown up, be careful,” Justice Enayetur told him.
Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state at the hearing.
“Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand made negative remarks about court on Facebook and sent similar messages to the mobile phones of other lawyers following the orders. I brought the matter to the court’s attention. The court then pardoned his fine amount with a warning,” Arobinda told bdnews24.com.
In a court filing in April, Akhand argued that the government should not have imposed the lockdown without declaring a state of emergency and called for a stay on the restrictions and orders to prevent further lockdowns.
On May 5, the High Court fined him Tk 10,000 for "wasting its time" after he had failed to appear for a hearing.
On May 19, he appealed that his penalty be waived in full and pleaded for pardon.
He cited connectivity issues with his Zoom account for his not being able to attend the hearing that day.
“I have been fined Tk 10,000. Please pardon my penalty. I offer my apology,” he said.
Later the court asked him to file a written petition, and Yunus Ali complied.
- High Court lets lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand go with warning, waives fine for wasting time
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
- Bangladesh adds 1,441 new virus cases, death count rises by 25 in a day
- Bangladesh sees ‘no major damage’ from Cyclone Yaas as it may move northwest to Odisha
- Trains are back after seven weeks, rush of passengers not much
- Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal
Most Read
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal
- Bangladesh says ban on travel to Israel remains unchanged
- Foreign minister clarifies Bangladesh does not recognise Israel
- Authorities to refund Narayanganj man fined for calling helpline for poor
- Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal amid cyclone threat
- Miraz four-for, Mushfiqur 84 give Bangladesh 33-run win in first ODI against Sri Lanka
- Pressure to accept China vaccines intensifies as Taiwan battles COVID surge