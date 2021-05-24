High Court lets lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand go with warning, waives fine for wasting time

The court had fined the Supreme Court lawyer for wasting its time by not appearing at court during the hearing of his suspension order in a case started over making “disparaging remarks” about the judiciary on social media.

A virtual High Court bench of Justices M Enayetur Rahim and Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir issued the order on Monday after Yunus Ali admitted to his mistake and pleaded for forgiveness.

“The complaint against you is that you write about the court on Facebook. You are a grown up, be careful,” Justice Enayetur told him.

Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state at the hearing.

“Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand made negative remarks about court on Facebook and sent similar messages to the mobile phones of other lawyers following the orders. I brought the matter to the court’s attention. The court then pardoned his fine amount with a warning,” Arobinda told bdnews24.com.

In a court filing in April, Akhand argued that the government should not have imposed the lockdown without declaring a state of emergency and called for a stay on the restrictions and orders to prevent further lockdowns.

On May 5, the High Court fined him Tk 10,000 for "wasting its time" after he had failed to appear for a hearing.

On May 19, he appealed that his penalty be waived in full and pleaded for pardon.

He cited connectivity issues with his Zoom account for his not being able to attend the hearing that day.

“I have been fined Tk 10,000. Please pardon my penalty. I offer my apology,” he said.

Later the court asked him to file a written petition, and Yunus Ali complied.