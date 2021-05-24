Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy

He says the government could do so later, not amid heightened tension after an Israel-Hamas truce is agreed following the deadliest conflict in years.

He hopes the government will fo back on the decision.

Speaking about the issue at his home in Dhaka on Monday, Ramadan said even though he is thankful to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for reiterating Bangladesh’s support for the persecuted Palestinians’ rights, he was “sad” to hear the news on the passport.

“It is unacceptable, it is obviously unacceptable. It cannot be acceptable for us,” he said, adding that Bangladesh has the right to take any decision as a sovereign state and Palestine will respect it.

“But I think it was not the right time at all. It was not the right move at all also.”

The skies above Gaza and Israel were silent for the first time in 10 days on Friday, after a truce between Israel and Hamas, the armed group that runs Gaza, took effect.

In Israel, Hamas rocket fire killed 12 people, wrecked several apartments, cars and buses, damaged a gas pipeline and briefly shut down two major airports, The New York Times reported, citing Israeli officials.

The damage in Gaza was incomparable.

Israeli airstrikes killed more than 230 people, destroyed more than 1,000 housing and commercial units, rendered more than 750 others uninhabitable, and displaced more than 77,000 people, according to tallies compiled by Gazan officials and the United Nations.

Seventeen clinics and hospitals were damaged, as well as three major desalination plants, power lines and sewage works, leaving 800,000 residents, or nearly half the population, without easy access to clean drinking water, the United Nations added. More than 53 schools were damaged.

Bangladesh’s assurance of keeping the ban on travelling to Israel unchanged is “politically good enough” for Ramadan, but Israel took it “in a way like it was a reward”.

The Israeli foreign ministry in a Twitter post welcomed Bangladesh’s move, saying it was “excellent news”. They also hoped to “welcome new friends”.

An Israeli official earlier wished that the two countries establish diplomatic relations.

Israel could be rewarded in this way if it did something good to the peace process, but not after the atrocities, according to the Palestinian envoy.

“It didn’t send a clear message to Israel. The wrong message was sent to Israel after the incident, after the crime is committed, after the atrocities, after we faced this suffering. It was not the right time at all. And I believe that it should have been (done) later on.”

“This news (on passport) came immediately after the atrocities have been put on hold and I thought that (dropping Israel issue) should not have been done,” Ramadan said.

“Because the blood of our children has not dried yet.”

“We sincerely hope that they (government) will revise this decision and keep this sentence in the passport. Because this also represents a very very good support to the people of Palestine.”

Bangladeshi passports have been carrying the declaration: “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel”.

The decision to drop the “except Israel” part from new electronic passports or e-passports created confusion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Momen said the move, which he said was being implemented for six months, aims to ensure “international standards” of the passports.

“The deletion does not mean any change in our foreign policy,” he said.

Ramadan said he discussed the issue with Mohammad Ziauddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ambassador-at-large.

“He has assured me that the prime minister has not changed her position and Bangladesh will not establish ties with Israel until the establishment of an independent state of Palestine.”

The Palestinian envoy said 13 more countries still have the declaration banning travel to Israel on their passports.

He urged Bangladeshis to help Palestinians tackle the crisis they face after the conflict. They need $8 million to $10 million, according to him.

But there is no scope to send cash to Palestine. Bangladeshis can send materials, such as medicine, through the companies working in Palestine.