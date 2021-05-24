Bangladesh adds 1,441 new virus cases, death count rises by 25 in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 04:42 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,441 new cases of coronavirus infection in a day, taking the tally to 790,521.
The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 25 in a 24-hour count to 12,401, according to the latest government data released on Monday.
Another 834 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 731,531.
As many as 17,683 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.15 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.54 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.57 percent.
Globally, over 167.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Trains are back after seven weeks, rush of passengers not much
- Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal
- Authorities to refund Narayanganj man fined for calling helpline for poor
- An ex-MP stole her family’s land. Now he has taken her son’s life
- Foreign minister clarifies Bangladesh does not recognise Israel
- Launch operations to resume on Monday following pandemic health safety rules
Most Read
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Bangladesh says ban on travel to Israel remains unchanged
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Miraz four-for, Mushfiqur 84 give Bangladesh 33-run win in first ODI against Sri Lanka
- Foreign minister clarifies Bangladesh does not recognise Israel
- Depression turns deep over Bay of Bengal amid cyclone threat
- Authorities to refund Narayanganj man fined for calling helpline for poor
- Bangladesh confirms nine cases of coronavirus variant dominant in India
- Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal