Authorities to refund Narayanganj man fined for calling helpline for poor
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2021 03:15 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 03:15 AM BdST
Naryanganj district administration is going to refund a man who was fined for calling the helpline for the poor after it emerged that he indeed needed support.
The district’s Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah said on Sunday he told Sadar Upazila Nirbahee Officer Arifa Johura to repay Farid Ahmed from “some charity fund”.
Arifa on Thursday ordered Farid to provide 100 low-income people with food as a punishment after finding out that he had called for aid through the 333 national helpline “although he owns a four-storey building and a hosiery factory”.
He now works in another factory as a cutting master after shutting down his own. His employer is also in trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I made the phone call because I needed food aid,” he said.
He alleged he was forced to admit that he was ineligible to get the aid.
Arifa and other officials distributed the food on Saturday.
She said Farid had not spoken about his problems when she had contacted him for verification. She learnt from local public representatives that Farid owned the house and a factory.
