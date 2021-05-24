Authorities to refund Narayanganj man fined for calling helpline for poor

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah said on Sunday he told Sadar Upazila Nirbahee Officer Arifa Johura to repay Farid Ahmed from “some charity fund”.

He also launched an investigation into the gaffe. A three-strong committee will submit a report within Wednesday.

Arifa on Thursday ordered Farid to provide 100 low-income people with food as a punishment after finding out that he had called for aid through the 333 national helpline “although he owns a four-storey building and a hosiery factory”.

Farid later said he owned only three rooms in the building. The rest belonged to his siblings.

He now works in another factory as a cutting master after shutting down his own. His employer is also in trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I made the phone call because I needed food aid,” he said.

He alleged he was forced to admit that he was ineligible to get the aid.

Farid borrowed money and pawned his daughter’s jewellery for the Tk 65,000 he needed to provide the 100 poor families with food as per the order.

Arifa and other officials distributed the food on Saturday.

She said Farid had not spoken about his problems when she had contacted him for verification. She learnt from local public representatives that Farid owned the house and a factory.