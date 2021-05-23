Launch operations to resume on Monday following pandemic health safety rules
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2021 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 11:33 PM BdST
Long-haul passenger launch operations will resume adhering to the pandemic health safety rules on Monday after a seven-week suspension.
The launch operators will be allowed to take passengers at half the capacity to ensure physical distancing amid a coronavirus lockdown, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authorities or BIWTA said on Sunday.
Mizanur Rahman, a deputy director of the BIWTA, said those violating the rules will face legal action.
More than 80 launches depart Sadarghat launch terminal every day on 43 routes to the southern districts, according to a BIWTA official.
The government suspended the launch operations along with other long-haul transport services to curb the spike in virus infections in the first week of April. Later, the government imposed stricter restrictions on public movement.
