Hasina inaugurates 100 multi-purpose cyclone shelters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2021 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 02:25 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for over 200 buildings under the purview of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, including 100 multi-purpose cyclone shelters.
The prime minister took part in the ceremony via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Sunday, warning citizens to stay alert regarding a possible storm hitting Bangladesh.
Meteorologists have warned of a low-pressure system in the eastern-central Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas, which may become a tropical storm and reach the coast of Bangladesh on Wednesday.
In addition to the cyclone shelters, 30 flood shelters and 30 district relief warehouse and disaster management information centres were also inaugurated.
The government says it has taken preparations to ready these shelters even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman, who attended the event, explained that the government had also been constructing modern versions of ‘Mujib Killahs’, the mud structures built under the instruction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to provide shelter from storms and floods.
“The shelters will be able to protect people's lives and their property from hurricanes and storm surges,” he said.
Enamur Rahman said that 320 multi-purpose cyclone shelters have been constructed that have particular provisions for the poor, the pregnant, children and the disabled. The shelters have a capacity to serve about 256,000 people and 44,000 heads of cattle.
The government has also built 230 two-storey flood shelters in areas prone to flooding, which can protect nearly 92,000 people and 23,000 heads of cattle, the state minister said.
Between 2018 and 2022, the government plans to begin work on 423 flood shelters, he said.
- Another Pallabi murder suspect dies in Dhaka ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam gets bail
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh moves to prepare storm shelters as cyclone looms
- Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 1 as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal
Most Read
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill
- Bangladesh logs 1,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 38 in a day
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future
- Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
- Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 1 as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal
- Pandemic slims Bangladesh’s hopes of launching metro rail in 2021
- Bangladesh moves to prepare storm shelters as cyclone looms