Hasina inaugurates 100 multi-purpose cyclone shelters

The prime minister took part in the ceremony via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Sunday, warning citizens to stay alert regarding a possible storm hitting Bangladesh.

Meteorologists have warned of a low-pressure system in the eastern-central Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas, which may become a tropical storm and reach the coast of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

In addition to the cyclone shelters, 30 flood shelters and 30 district relief warehouse and disaster management information centres were also inaugurated.

The government says it has taken preparations to ready these shelters even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman, who attended the event, explained that the government had also been constructing modern versions of ‘Mujib Killahs’, the mud structures built under the instruction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to provide shelter from storms and floods.

“The shelters will be able to protect people's lives and their property from hurricanes and storm surges,” he said.

Enamur Rahman said that 320 multi-purpose cyclone shelters have been constructed that have particular provisions for the poor, the pregnant, children and the disabled. The shelters have a capacity to serve about 256,000 people and 44,000 heads of cattle.

The government has also built 230 two-storey flood shelters in areas prone to flooding, which can protect nearly 92,000 people and 23,000 heads of cattle, the state minister said.

Between 2018 and 2022, the government plans to begin work on 423 flood shelters, he said.