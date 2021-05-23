Depression forms over Bay of Bengal amid cyclone threat

The system was centred 625km to 710km from the ports of Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon, the Meteorological Department said in a special weather bulletin.

It is likely to move in a north-westerly direction and make landfall at Odisha-West Bengal coasts in India and Bangladesh’s Khulna by Wednesday, said senior meteorologist AKM Ruhul Quddus.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44km of the depression centre was about 40kph, rising to 50kph in gusts or squalls, according to the Met Office.

It asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal number one.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Once it turns into a cyclone, it will be named Yaas.

As the storm brews over the Bay, people in swathes of Bangladesh are suffering due to a moderate but sizzling heat-wave.

The maximum temperature in the country on Sunday was recorded 39.8 degrees Celsius in Khulna. Dhaka’s maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees Celsius.

To some respite, the Met Office in Monday’s forecast said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

The heat-wave may abate at some places with day and night temperature falling slightly over the country.