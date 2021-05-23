Bangladesh says ban on travel to Israel remains unchanged

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka issued a statement on Sunday in response to a tweet by an Israeli official, which welcomed the “removal of a ban on travel” to Israel.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from the new e-passports which dropped an old declaration -- “all countries except Israel”, according to the statement.

The removal of the wording is meant to maintain international standards for Bangladeshi e-passports and does not imply any change in Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle Eastern country, the foreign ministry said.

“The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firm on its longstanding position.”

The ministry went on to reiterate Bangladesh’s condemnation of the violence unleashed upon the Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli forces.

“The government of Bangladesh has condemned the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and in Gaza.

“Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-state solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognising pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government is bringing the changes to ensure that the passports meet the “international standards”.