Bangladesh lifts curbs on trains in pandemic

As many as 28 intercity trains will run two-way trips across Bangladesh, according to Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan announced the resumption of rail services from an event on Sunday, Alam said, adding trains will be allowed to carry passengers to half of their capacity.

Passengers will be able to purchase train tickets online and from physical counters.

The government also relaxed restrictions on long-haul buses and dine-in services of restaurants, despite extending the nationwide lockdown by another week to May 30.

Public transport services may resume, but can only carry passengers to half of their capacity and must ensure all passengers wear masks, while restaurants can offer dine-in services, but limit entry to half their available seats, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Sunday.