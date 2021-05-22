Two teachers die after truck hits ambulance in Narayanganj

The patient and two others were injured in the accident which occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Nayabari around 7 am Saturday, according to the police.

The dead were identified as 42-year-old Humayun Kabir, a primary school teacher in Cumilla's Titas Upazila, and 32-year-old Faruk Hossain, a kindergarten school teacher in the same area.

The ambulance was en route to a hospital in Dhaka from Titas when the fatal crash took place, said Kanchpur Highway Police OC Moniruzzaman. The vehicle was overturned and left in a crumpled heap following the wrong-way collision with the truck, leaving both the teachers dead, according to the OC.

The injured were subsequently rushed to a hospital in Madanpur.

Police are working to apprehend the truck’s driver and his assistant who fled the scene following the incident. Preparations are also underway to start a case over the matter, said Moniruzzaman.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital's morgue.