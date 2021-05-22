RAB arrests Hifazat chief Babunagari's aide in Chattogram
Chattorgram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2021 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2021 02:41 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Batallion has arrested Inamul Hasan Faruqi, an aide to Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari.
Faruqi, the publicity secretary of the radical group's Hathazari Upazila chapter, was responsible for maintaining liaison with the media and would also issue statements on behalf of Babunagari.
He was arrested from the Fatehabad Bara Dighi area of Chattogram's Hathazari late Friday, RAB-7 Commander Lt Col Mashiur Rahman Jewel said.
On the reasons for the arrest, Mashiur said, "He is an accused in the Shah Ahmed Shafi murder case. Besides, he is also an accused in the case over violence in Hathazari. There are other issues as well.”
Babunagari's predecessor Shah Ahmed Shafi died on Sept 17 last year while undergoing treatment in Dhaka. He was the director-general of the Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam, known as the Hathazari Baro Madrasa.
Shafi was forced to resign the day before his death amid commotion at the madrasa in opposition to his leadership.
Claiming Shafi was pushed to the brink of death, his brother-in-law Moin Uddin filed a case with a Chattogram court on Dec 17 last year.
The Police Bureau of Investigation recently filed a chargesheet against 43 people, including Babunagari, in the case.
Following Shafi's death, Babunagari took over as the amir of the Islamist group.
The group was later at the centre of the riots that erupted in several parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chattogram and Narayanganj, from Mar 26 to Mar 28 during protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Bangladesh on the golden jubilee of independence.
Police have filed multiple cases over the violent incidents, which includes charges of vandalising Hathazari Police Station, union land office and Dak bungalow.
