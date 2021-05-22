Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 1 as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal

The low is likely to intensify further into a cyclone, which could lash the coasts of India and Bangladesh on May 26, according to meteorologists.

In a special weather bulletin on Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea while fishing boats have been told to return to the coast by May 23.

The government of the Indian state of Odisha has also issued a high alert in all coastal and adjoining districts as part of the preparations to tackle the eventuality of cyclone 'Yaas'.

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha experienced heavy rainfall on Friday with more rain or thundershowers in the forecast for Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bangladesh, India on alert as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal

“As things will be more clear about the path of the cyclone in next two-three days, then we will decide that where we have to be more focused," said Suresh Mohapatra, the state's chief secretary.

The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are also preparing for the emerging situation.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary squally wind is likely to occur in parts of Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Cumilla and Noakhali divisions on Saturday, according to the Met Office. The weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Sitakundu, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Srimangal and it may continue.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.