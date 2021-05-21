Unfortunate division between Arabs making us weaker: Palestine envoy

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Thursday, Yousef Ramadan faced questions about the conflict that has seen at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, dead in Israeli air strikes since the fighting began on May 10. Rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza killed at least 12 in Israel.

Arab officials have come together to condemn what they describe as flagrant Israeli violations during the past two weeks, from Israeli police action around Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque to deadly air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

But in the United Arab Emirates, which along with Bahrain recognised Israel last year under the US-backed "Abraham Accords", official criticism of Israel now often comes balanced with popular expression of hard words for the other side.

Scenes of devastation in Gaza are likely to make it harder for Israel to win its biggest diplomatic prize: recognition by Saudi Arabia. But so far, the other rich Gulf states that invested in opening ties with Israel last year are showing no public sign of second thoughts.

“The Arab world is divided and it’s been divided for some time. That is very unfortunate. The division between Arabs is making us weaker. It is weakening the Palestinian people obviously in the local, regional and international levels,” said Ambassador Ramadan.

“But we should not sit and cry for that. We should face the reality… We have a task and we are devoted to that. We will do our part to continue our struggle, whoever wants to join us in any way, [they are] most welcome. Who doesn’t want to join us is also most welcome. But [we] have to do our part.”

He said the ongoing conflict is not between Israel and Hamas, the armed group that rules Gaza, and it is not important to the Palestinians how the West labels Hamas.

“It’s important for us how you, the Muslim Ummah, labels Hamas. And that’s very important for us. We the Palestinian resistance movement respect them to speak their choice.

“It’s part of the Palestinians and a very important part of the resistance movement for the Palestinian people. This should be understood by everybody.”

Ramadan said Israel has proved to be “the enemy of humanity”, not just Palestinians.

“The Palestinian people should have their own independent state, should have the right to freedom, and should have the right to dignity just like any other nation on this earth.”

The US and other nations in the West label themselves as the “only protector of the world value or the human value”, but they “forget about human life and human value” when it comes to the issue of Palestine, the ambassador lamented.

“These double standards need to stop. The atrocities taking place against the people of Palestine have to end.”

Ramadan said Palestine needs “deeds and action”.

“Condemnation and statements and meetings - all these are not working. It doesn’t work, because Israel doesn’t listen to all that, doesn’t abide by the international community’s requests and demands. The only country on this earth that is living and working above the law, the international law, is Israel.”

He demanded immediate recognition of Palestine as an independent state.

“The Middle East will never enjoy peace or security or stability unless the Palestinian people will have their own independent state. So, no peace or no security for the rest if the Palestinians don’t have it (independence).”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently condemned Israeli attacks on Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem that led to the conflict.

In a letter to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Hasina expressed “deep sadness and concern” about the recent attacks of “terrorist nature and violence unleashed on the innocent devotees at al-Aqsa mosque compound.”

The violence was also fuelled by evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the occupying Israeli forces.

She urged the international community to take “sustainable measures to end such kinds of acts anywhere and everywhere in the world, including Palestine.”

She also reiterated Bangladesh’s “unflinching commitment” in realising the rights of the Palestinians for an independent homeland and a sovereign and available State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

[With details from Reuters]