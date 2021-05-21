Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2021 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 02:12 AM BdST
A low-pressure system is very likely to brew over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal in two days, and which may intensify into a cyclonic storm and hit the coasts of India and Bangladesh, meteorologists say.
India Meteorological Department said on Thursday that the low is predicted to move North-westwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal coasts around May 26 evening.
Shamsuddin Ahmed, the director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said the system may hit Bangladesh’s coasts or nearby areas on that day.
It will be named 'Yaas' if it turns into a cyclone. Oman proposed the name, which means jasmine flower.
It is forming over the Bay of Bengal a few days after the cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea.
Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to barrel into the west coast in two decades, has killed at least 46 others after wreaking havoc in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala.
India's army and navy deployed ships and aircraft as they searched for 26 people still missing more than three days after the powerful cyclone sank a barge off the country's west coast, killing 49 people on board.
Bangladesh weatherman Abdul Hamid Mia said the forecast on ‘Yaas’ is an “alert message”. Regular bulletins will be broadcast when the cyclone forms. It may hit the coasts in Khulna district.
In Friday’s forecast, the Met Office said a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area, extending its trough up to North Bay.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the regions of Jashore and Cumilla.
Weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country.
A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Sitakundu, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Srimangal and it may continue.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
