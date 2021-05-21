Foreign minister blames ‘lousy’ health ministry mistakes for vaccine delay
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2021 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 12:00 AM BdST
The foreign minister has blamed the health ministry’s “lousy" mistakes in finalising documents for Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 for a delay in getting the shots.
AK Abdul Momen said the ministry sent papers back to China with signatures in the wrong places while Russia did not like “inconsistencies” in the number of doses asked for.
Bangladesh filled in and sent two of the three documents back. Parts of the one returned on Wednesday were in Chinese, while the rest is in English.
“It was fixed yesterday (Wednesday) by engaging a professor who is an expert in Chinese language. These are lousy work. We haven’t done these. We only establish the connection.
“These are done by the health ministry. They fix things like the time of delivery. It’s not our job. It's somewhat delaying (the process to bring vaccine),” Momen told reporters on Thursday.
He said Bangladesh’s Ambassador in Beijing Mahbub Uz Zaman is “frustrated” over the health ministry’s work.
“The process cannot be finalised without the documents. He will finalise it, and he is very much frustrated.”
The foreign minister reminded Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus of the urgency to fast-track the process after the ambassador sent text messages and called Momen.
For the Russian vaccine, the health ministry mentioned a volume of the required doses, but in another document sent later, the ministry said Bangladesh would need fewer jabs, according to Momen.
“The Russians didn’t like it. We are busy with these now,” he said. Final negotiations with Russia were ongoing.
The foreign minister hopes that the issue of Chinese vaccine will be resolved by this week.
“The sales documents are not ready. They want clean documents.”
Bangladesh is buying Chinese and Russian vaccines amid a supply crunch caused by India’s ban on export to tackle its own crisis.
