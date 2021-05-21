Expatriate Bangladeshi’s wife, two daughters found dead in Bandarban home

Noor Mohammad, the husband of the woman, Majeda Begum, 40, works in Kuwait.

After seeing no one coming out of the house in the municipality’s Champatoli area throughout the day on Friday, the neighbours looked through a window and saw the bodies in the evening.

The police later recovered the bodies by breaking into the house.

It was not immediately clear how the three died.

Md Rezwanul Islam, Bandarban superintendent of police, said the attackers vandalised things inside the home.

He said they were investigating the incident.

The daughters of Noor and Majeda were 13-year-old “Rafi” and 10-month-old “Noori”.