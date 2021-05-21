Expatriate Bangladeshi’s wife, two daughters found dead in Bandarban home
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2021 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 11:35 PM BdST
The police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two daughters at their home in Bandarban’s Lama.
Noor Mohammad, the husband of the woman, Majeda Begum, 40, works in Kuwait.
After seeing no one coming out of the house in the municipality’s Champatoli area throughout the day on Friday, the neighbours looked through a window and saw the bodies in the evening.
The police later recovered the bodies by breaking into the house.
Md Rezwanul Islam, Bandarban superintendent of police, said the attackers vandalised things inside the home.
He said they were investigating the incident.
The daughters of Noor and Majeda were 13-year-old “Rafi” and 10-month-old “Noori”.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Expatriate Bangladeshi’s wife, two daughters found dead in Bandarban home
- China to send 600,000 more doses of COVID vaccine to Bangladesh as gift
- ‘Abducted’ boy, who fled domestic violence, returns home after 14 years
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Bangladesh puts 5 Rohingya camps under lockdown in virus flare-up
- Dashing hopes of protection, Bangladesh’s COVID vaccination drive is stalling
Opinion
Most Read
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq turns 41
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
- Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting
- COVID fight could return 'to square one': experts sound vaccines alarm
- Broadcast of SATV, Channel 9 suspended over unpaid satellite bills
- McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media
- BioNTech says vaccine likely to be effective against India variant