Three die as car crashes into parked truck in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2021 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 10:16 AM BdST
At least three people have died in a road accident after a car veered out of control and crashed into a parked truck in Brahmanbaria.
The accident that occurred at 6.45 am on Thursday on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Bijoynagar also left three people injured.
One of the dead was identified as Md Billal Hossain, 32, who was the driver of the private vehicle.
The driver of the Sylhet-bound car and one of the passengers died on the scene after the vehicle ploughed into a cargo truck parked on the highway, said Shah Jalal, chief of the local highway police station.
Police and Fire Service personnel went to the scene and sent the injured to Madhabpur Hospital.
