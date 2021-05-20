PM Hasina hands out Independence Awards for 2021
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2021 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 01:12 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has handed out the Independence Awards for 2021, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honours, to nine individuals and one state-run organisation.
The prime minister presented the awards to the winners and their representatives at the ‘Shadhinota Puroshkar 2021’ ceremony at the Ganabhaban on Thursday.
The late Ahsanullah Master, the late Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu and the late freedom fighter Brig Gen Khurshid Uddin Ahmed and Awami League stalwart AKM Bazlur Rahman were awarded this year for their contributions in the Liberation War.
Poet Mahadev Saha was honoured with the award for his work in the literary field, while filmmaker and lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar and theatre activist Ataur Rahman received the awards for culture.
Dr Mrinmoy Guha bagged the award for his contributions to science and technology, while Dr M Amzad Hossain was awarded for his social work and philanthropy.
The prize also went to Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council for its work as a research and training organisation.
Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on Mar 26 since 1977.
The awardees receive a gold medal, a replica of the award and a certificate. The award money was raised from Tk 300,000 to Tk 500,000 in 2020.
