Nine more die in Bangladesh lightning strikes during storms

In Jamalpur’s Islampur Upazila, all six victims were farmers working in the field when they were hit by lightning strikes on Thursday, the authorities said.

Five others were also injured and 10 cattle heads died in the district.

The deceased are Enamul Haque, 35, Kalu Sheikh, 45, Shahjahan, 38, “Jabed”, 68, Billal Hossain, 33, and “Mahijal”, 50.

The injured were undergoing treatment at hospital, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr MA Taher.

In Chanpainawabganj, farmer Jalal Uddin, 35, died while cutting paddy, said Shibganj Police Station OC Farid Uddin.

Housewife Rahima Khatun, 38, of Shibganj Upazila was hit by a lightning strike while fetching mangos during a storm.

An 8-year-old girl, Marufa Khatun, also died while collecting mangos, said Nachol Police Station OC Selim Reza.