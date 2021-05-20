Nine more die in Bangladesh lightning strikes during storms
Jamalpur and Chanpainawabanj Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2021 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 09:17 PM BdST
At least nine people have died in lightning strikes during storms in Bangladesh’s Jamalpur and Chanpainawabganj, two days after 14 people were killed in similar incidents.
In Jamalpur’s Islampur Upazila, all six victims were farmers working in the field when they were hit by lightning strikes on Thursday, the authorities said.
Five others were also injured and 10 cattle heads died in the district.
The deceased are Enamul Haque, 35, Kalu Sheikh, 45, Shahjahan, 38, “Jabed”, 68, Billal Hossain, 33, and “Mahijal”, 50.
The injured were undergoing treatment at hospital, said Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr MA Taher.
In Chanpainawabganj, farmer Jalal Uddin, 35, died while cutting paddy, said Shibganj Police Station OC Farid Uddin.
Housewife Rahima Khatun, 38, of Shibganj Upazila was hit by a lightning strike while fetching mangos during a storm.
An 8-year-old girl, Marufa Khatun, also died while collecting mangos, said Nachol Police Station OC Selim Reza.
- Journalist Rozina Islam may be at fault: Information Minister Mahmud
- Rozina’s arrest is ‘regrettable’, says Minister Momen
- Bangladesh reports 1,457 new virus cases, 36 deaths in a day
- Court hears bail appeal for Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam, leaves decision pending
- Former MP Awal arrested over Pallabi murder
- PM Hasina hands out Independence Awards for 2021
Most Read
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- Former MP Awal arrested over Pallabi murder
- Police arrest four over connection with banned app Streamkar
- Decision on bail for Rozina Islam delayed to Sunday
- Massive medical bills leave families of COVID patients in deep debt in Bangladesh
- Two Rohingya girls rescued while fleeing Bhasan Char island in Noakhali
- Bangladesh buying Sinopharm COVID vaccine from China on an emergency basis
- Bangladesh reports 1,457 new virus cases, 36 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- These twins lived together. In COVID, they died together