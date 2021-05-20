Bangladesh reports 1,457 new virus cases, 36 deaths in a day
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2021 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 04:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 1,457 new cases of coronavirus infection in a day, taking the tally to 785,194.
The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 36 in a 24-hour count to 12,284, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
Another 1,378 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 727,510.
As many as 19,437 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 7.5 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.65 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.56 percent.
Globally, over 164.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.41 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
