Official Secrets Act of 1923 under the spotlight after journalist’s arrest

The laws related to the charges brought against the Prothom Alo Senior Correspondent Rozina Islam include sections three and five of the British-era Act.

Rozina has refuted the charges. Her colleagues claim that she has been targeted for reporting on irregularities in the health ministry amidst the coronavirus crisis.

She also faces charges of theft under sections 379 and 411 of Bangladesh Penal Code.

In the event of a guilty finding, the maximum punishment under these sections is three years in prison.

Offenders of the sections three and five of the official secrets law face up to death penalty for spying and possessing state’s secret documents. The minimum sentence is three years of jail term.

Sections three and three (A) are related to penalties for spying, and restrictions against photographs or sketches of prohibited and notified areas. Section five deals with wrongful communication of information.

Legal experts have questioned the execution of the law enacted in the colonial era. Some say it contradicts the constitution and another law that allows, or even stipulates rewards, for the people publishing information in the public interest.

Questions have also been asked about whether the Act is applicable to journalists.

Manzill Murshid, a Supreme Court lawyer, said the British passed many laws, including Official Secrets Act, to save their imperialist rule when journalism was not much of an issue.

“Our constitution ensures the freedom of speech and media. But some laws that run contrary to the constitution have remained in effect. They are not used much now. I would call it an abuse of the law (Official Secrets Act) when it is enforced suddenly now.

“There is no legal scope now to apply the law.”

The lawyer said the freedom of media is linked to ensuring people’s fundamental rights.

“Especially when it comes to prevention of corruption, it is very much necessary to reveal information in the interest of the state and the people.”

“Efforts to corner journalists and media do not go with our constitution. Those who started the case have done so without realising it,” said Murshid.

Another Supreme Court lawyer, Tanzim Al Islam, said harassment by using the British era laws for doing investigative journalism will be a breach of Article 39 of the constitution that guarantees freedom of thought and conscience along with the freedom of expression and press.

He also said the Official Secrets Act is contradictory to the Public-Interest Information Disclosure Act (Provide Protection) of 2011 because the latter guarantees the protection of the people who disclose the information and in some cases stipulates rewards for them.

“Now the question is – which one of the two contradictory laws will get priority. Of course the latest one.”

Jyotirmoy Barua, another lawyer at the Supreme Court, said on his Facebook wall that the Public-Interest Information Disclosure Act was passed a decade ago, but there is no implementation of the law. “Journalists do not use the law either.”

“It should be looked into how two contradictory laws are being used. If Rozina Islam gathered information in the public interest, then the health ministry should face investigation and Rozina should be rewarded,” he wrote.