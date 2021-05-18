Lightning strikes kill seven during rainstorm in Netrokona

The lightning strikes left three others injured in Kendua, Khaliajuri and Madan Upazilas on Tuesday afternoon.

The dead have been identified as “Bayezid”, 42, Fazlu Mia, 55, Wasek Mia, 35, Bipul Mia, 32, Monir Hossain, 28, “Atabur”, 21, and “Sharif”, 18.

The injured are “Robin”, 15, “Roman”, 18, and Surma Akter, 22.

Bayezid and Fazlu were struck while working in the field, said Kendua Police Station OC Kazi Shah Newaz.

Wasek, Bipul and Monir were fishing during the incident, according to Khaliajuri Upazila Executive Ariful Islam.

Madan Police Station OC Ferdous Alam said Atabur and Sharif lost their lives while playing outside during the rains. Surma, a housewife, was working outside her home during the event.

The injured were sent to Madan Upazila Health Complex.